Middle-of-the-night phone addiction rising, reports show

Without a doubt, people in the 21st century are smartphone addicts. What is more worrying is that more tend to sacrifice their sleep and wake up to check their cellphones.



A recent report by Deloitte shows that one in three adults check their smartphones in the middle of the night. The report also gives insight into the nocturnal use of smartphones.



"Two-thirds of smartphone owners do not check their phones at night; but of those who do, a third check for messages and a sixth reply to them. Just over a quarter checks for social media updates or personal email, affecting sleep quality," says the Deloitte report.



Nocturnal smartphone usage is more common among younger age groups. The figures show that about half of all people aged 18-24 check their phones in the middle of the night, while a fifth checks instant messages or social media notifications.



Other interesting data from the report is that a tenth of smartphone owners instinctively reach for their phones as soon as they wake up - and not just to turn off their alarm.



The report advises that employers could thwart the habit of workers who check emails when they should be sleeping by disabling email servers outside of office hours.



For Turkish users, smartphones are indispensable. Another report by Deloitte, "Global Mobile Consumer Survey" (GMCS), previously demonstrated that Turkey tops the list of 30 countries in terms of cellphone addiction. The results demonstrated that Turkish users check their phones around 70 times a day, in other words, every 15 minutes. Every nine in 10 users always check their phones within 15 minutes after waking up and most of them look at their social media accounts or messages. Young cellphone addicts also spend around TL 7.5 ($2.53) on mobile apps per month.