Cuba offers cut-price medical services to Turkish citizens

Cuba wants to promote its medical services for Turkish patients, the country's ambassador told reporters in Ankara on Thursday.

Alberto Gonzales Casals said a Turkish company called Miramar had been authorized by the Cuban embassy to help Turkish patients make medical trips to Cuba.





Cuban Ambassador Casals (L) and Miramar official Adnan Volkan Pekkan

"We are promoting the best condition of health. Cuba is good at bio-technology … the world recognized this," Casals said.

Casals said although Turkey had a good health sector, the Cuban system could provide services at low prices, particularly for cancer treatments.

According to Casals, Cuba did not want to make big profits from its health services: "We have our own experience, own conditions, own discoveries and we want to share these with the world, including Turkish patients. The price is very low compared to other countries."

Casals also warned potential patients to approach the Cuban embassy instead of falling prey to black market or unregulated treatments:

"Because we know that there are some people who are selling fake medicines and treatment services in illegal ways instead of a proper way.

"We want to defend Turkish patients against such people who want to make a lot of profit in black marketeering," Casals said.

Cuba offered alternative treatments for cancer, diabetes and orthopedic patients far cheaper than other countries, said Adnan Volkan Pekkan, chairman of Miramar.

Pekkan said his company would handle patients' visa requirements and accommodation.