Graves of Ottoman Princes, sons of Sultan Abdulhamid II in ruins in France’s Bobigny cemetery

The historic graveyards containing the remains of the sons of the 34th Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II are on the verge of being lost for ever.

Buried in a Muslims-only graveyard in the French capital, the graves of the princes seem to be in quite bad condition, with some writing on the tombstones now so faint that only the grave of Ahmed Nureddin Efendi can be picked out.

With history at stake, if nothing is done soon, there will be nothing left to preserve.

When the Ottoman sultanate and caliphate was abolished, 156 people belonging to the royal family were denied Turkish citizenship with a law that entered into force on March 3, 1924, and were deported in the following three days. With those who were exiled with their parents or children - even though they were not subjected to the law - and servants who did not want to leave their masters, the number of exiled people reached the hundreds.

The law forbade them to even pass through Turkey in transit. They were also told to liquidate their assets within a year or they would be seized by the Treasury. Sultan Mehmed VI went into exile earlier. Sultan Abdülmecid II and his family were deported within 24 hours, even before the law became effective, and they boarded a train in Çatalca, a district very far from the center of Istanbul, instead of Sirkeci as officials feared demonstrations.