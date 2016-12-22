Parliamentary commission starts discussing constitutional amendment

Prepared by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a constitutional amendment, which consists of 21 articles, some of which foresee a transition to a presidential system, was submitted to Parliament's Constitutional Commission on Tuesday. Before discussing the content of the amendment, its constitutionality was debated.The Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Democratic Peoples' Party (HDP) proposed separate motions that were put to a vote by Commission Chairman Mustafa Şentop, but both motions were rejected by the majority.



Indicating during his speech that a historical amendment that could pave the way for important developments is being discussed, Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdağ said, "This is the very beginning of a transformation process. We should trust in our citizens and let them decide the outcome." Bozdağ said that the proposed presidential system is a new system of government that has characteristics unique to Turkey and that it's different from conventional presidential and semi-presidential systems.



Pointing out that the system has to be debated on the basis of whether it weakens or bolsters democratic institutions, Bozdağ said that the new system ensures political stability, while ending the era of weak coalition governments and bargaining to sway the minds of opposition deputies. "It has certain mechanisms that prevent unethical and unlawful actions. Moreover, it relies on people to lend and withdraw their powers to and from the government," Bozdağ added. Saying that the new system would eliminate social polarization and draw parties closer to the political center, Bozdağ said it would provide all parties with the possibility of becoming the government. Furthermore, Bozdağ asserted that the political stability of the country would be preserved, as the system will not allow crises and chaos. "This will be a leap for Turkey," remarked Bozdağ.



The AK Party will inform its provincial organizations via meetings about the presidential system that Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and his staff will attend. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Yıldırım met with the party's deputies at AK Party headquarters, and Secretary General Abdülhamit Gül delivered a presentation on the constitutional amendment. Prime Minister Yıldırım will convene with the provincial chair people of the AK Party on Thursday and inform them about the proposal. The AK Party has also prepared a brochure concerning the essentials of the presidential system, which is to be distributed to the people. In addition, AK Party deputies will travel to their respective constituencies to inform constituents and answer any questions on the proposed system.