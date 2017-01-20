Presidential cabinet will be all-inclusive, PM Yıldırım says

As Parliament continues into the second round of voting on individual articles of the 18-article constitutional amendment package that will switch the country's system to a presidential system, Prime Minister Minister Binalı Yıldırım said that the cabinet in the presidential system will be more inclusive than the current system. Speaking in a TV interview on Wednesday evening Yıldırım said that future cabinet members under an executive presidential system could contain ministers from the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) as the system will allow appointments from outside Parliament.



The prime minister said, "Of course, this process [of implementing an executive presidency] will be to the advantage of the MHP as well. They will consolidate their place in right-wing politics. Ministers from within the ranks of the MHP as well as ministers with [politically] close ties to the MHP can be appointed under the executive presidential system, which allows for nominations from outside parliament," Yıldırım added, "At the end of the day, politics is done in line with social balances," he asserted.



In response to criticism that the system would introduce one-man rule, Yıldırım said: "In this new system, we can only be elected for a maximum of two terms. Then, the CHP [Republican People's Party] could also win. They should work accordingly and find a candidate. Both Parliament and the president may force each other to go to the polls. This is called the 'guillotine system.' It seeks to avoid sovereign rule and makes compromise obligatory."



In line with Prime Minister Yıldırım's remarks, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Secretary General Abdülhamit Gül said on Thursday that different alliances could take place in the presidential system with the aim of getting support from the other political parties. "The most prominent aspect of this system is that it will incorporate different or similar political dispositions as a person who receives more than half of the total votes will become the head of the executive," Gül said, adding that "In the political history of Turkey, we have even seen a prime minister who only received 20 percent of the total votes; however, in this system, a person has to receive at least half of the votes to become the head of the executive branch. Therefore, there will be similar assignments; that was what the prime minister was referring to," he added.