MHP Chair Bahçeli rules out possibility of deal to get cabinet posts, condemns CHP accusations

Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said his party has never been in a "deal" with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to get into the government, and that there will never be a deal in the future. Bahçeli's remarks came after Prime Minister Binalı Yıldırım said that future cabinet members under the executive presidential system could contain ministers from the MHP as the system will allow appointments from outside Parliament.



Commenting on this issue to reporters in Parliament on Thursday night, MHP Chairman Bahçeli ruled out the possibility of negotiating cabinet seats with the AK Party. "We have never been in a deal with the government, and we never will in the future." Bahçeli said the MHP would never be involved in negotiations that could overshadow the constitutional amendment.



"The MHP took the decision to support the constitutional amendment package in line with the expectations of our nation. The MHP is not a party that can be the subject of a deal. I strongly condemn the Republican People's Party's (CHP)'s accusations," he added. Regarding the second round of voting on the 18-article constitutional amendment package that will switch the country's system to a presidential system, Bahçeli said that a referendum is "more certain." "The constitutional amendment has entered the path to a referendum; the trends suggest that this is inevitable." Bahçeli also added that in the referendum he will support the amendment package as he supported it in Parliament. "Our campaign will be based on a ‘YES' vote in the referendum," he concluded.