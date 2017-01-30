Constitutional changes will not create non-democratic society, says prominent academic

A prominent historian and retired professor has likened the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to the South African apartheid, while assuring that Turkey's constitutional amendment package protects democracy and will not turn the country's government into a non-democratic one.



Historian and professor emeritus of Sabancı University Halill Berktay spoke at a panel organized by the Al-Sharq Forum and Afro-Middle East Center at Pretoria, South Africa titled, "Turkey and South Africa: Regional Powers with Global Responsibilities" on Jan. 27, saying that Western powers failed to condemn the July 15 coup attempt and accusing some circles in the West of showing disappointment after the coup's failure.



"The coup attempt was not properly acknowledged as an attempt to overthrow pluralism and democracy. To the contrary, it is possible that many circles in Western media and Washington who wanted the putschists to succeed and were disappointed by their failure," Berktay said, adding that, "The coup attempt ultimately and extensively antagonized Turkish public opinion and the Turkish government."



Pointing out that top leaders within the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) were forced to become defensive and security-oriented in the wake of the ongoing crisis, Professor Dr. Berktay said that even in the absence of credible opposition, the AK Party still maintains its high hopes for the Turkish nation and is the best source of hope moving forward amid dire political circumstances.



Emphasizing that after the July 15 coup attempt Turkey has endured the challenges that come with major security reform and heightened conscientiousness, Berktay said that he believes that the country is going through a transitional period.



Comparing the main opposition CHP to the South African apartheid party, the retired professor stressed that the CHP shares ideological similarities with the former.



"Imagine if the only formal opposition party had been a staunchly supporter of the apartheid party in South Africa after the apartheid period. We are living through some kind of comparable situation with today's CHP in Turkey.'' Berktay said.



"The CHP is not racist in physical terms but in social and ideological terms," he stressed.



Commenting on the constitutional amendment package that will allow a shift from the country's current parliamentary system to a presidential one, Berktay stressed that the system will not morph Turkey into a non-democratic society.



"Yes, the constitutional amendment package will strengthen the power of the president, but these changes will not make the country's democratic principles turn on their head," he concluded.