CHP Deputy Türkmen resigns over phone bill scandal

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Elif Doğan Türkmen has announced her resignation from her post at the Parliament Presidency Council on Saturday, after CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu demanded Friday Türkmen to relieve from her duties at the council, as the party was being put under fire over her astronomical communications bill.

A statement by the party's press office also said that Türkmen would still be able to keep her seat as a deputy after her resignation.

Türkmen hit the headlines recently for spending more than TL 1.2 million ($321,130) in one year for phone calls and sending print ads of her party from the unlimited budget provided by Parliament. Although she and party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu first defended the astronomical bill by blaming Parliament instead for giving unlimited funds to deputies, the CHP backtracked on Friday.

CHP Deputy Türkmen has defended herself, arguing that she used parliamentary funding to reach out to voters, compatriots and the broader public, saying: "I don't think I should be held accountable for expensive costs incurred by Parliament for communication services. I was never informed of the cost. The real question is how parliamentary officials procured these services for such high prices," she said in a written statement.

The bill was the result of a massive number of SMS text messages being sent to students before they took a university admission exam, wishing them good luck, along with expensive print invitations delivered to more than 1 million people within Türkmen's electorate in southern Turkey for CHP rallies.

Türkmen insisted she is not guilty of anything, but public outrage against the deputy grew on social media, especially after it was revealed that her communication bill for January had already reached TL 700,000. Some social media users mocked the bill, saying she could send more than 6 million SMS messages and talk on her cellphone for more than 6 million minutes or download 25 terabytes of films online in one month. Others called on Türkmen to pay the bill herself.

The astronomical bill corresponds to six years' worth of a deputy's monthly salary.