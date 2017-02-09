Constitutional changes key to a crisis-free era in Turkey, says Erdoğan

After years of political struggle and turmoil in the country, the people of Turkey will usher in a new era if they approve the constitutional changes in a referendum, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım both said. Speaking at the Presidential Complex in Ankara yesterday, President Erdoğan stated that the executive system will be changed in the wake of several coups and crises in the history of the Republic of Turkey. President Erdoğan is expected to take the changes to a referendum in the upcoming days.



"It [the constitutional changes] will be brought to you after I, as president, complete reviewing them," he said. The referendum is most likely going to be held on April 16 because of a mandatory 60-day waiting period once the changes have been approved by the president.



Stressing that Turkey has been trying to cope with a two-headed system since Aug. 10, 2014, when he was elected president by the people, Erdoğan said that the main problem in Turkey was not based on individual figures but rather the political system, and he stated that the people must be aware of this.



Meanwhile at the same venue, Prime Minister Yıldırım also spoke about the referendum while he was addressing his fellow Justice and Development Party (AK Party) members. The prime minister said that they had to pass through a difficult phase to arrive at where they were now.



"We have been hit with coups, juntas, political-social crises, economic sanctions and terror. It is enough now," Yıldırım said.



Yıldırım went on to slam opposition parties, saying that "their republicanism is not acceptable" as they do not respect the Turkish people.



"If Turkey had been ruled by a monarchy and we had proposed a democratic system, you can be sure that all of them [opponents of the constitutional changes] would want to keep a king and queen," he said.



The premier blasted claims by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) that the reforms would present a "regime problem," saying, "This is incomprehensible, and the people don't believe them."



Meanwhile, President Erdoğan pointed fingers at those "lying" about the constitutional changes.



Rebuffing claims that all powers will be in the hands of one person, Erdoğan said, "We will tell the truth faster and we will help it spread faster."



The president went on to explain some articles of the constitutional changes. He made clear that this issue was not just his own problem or the AK Party's, but rather was all of Turkey's. The president responded to claims that the constitutional changes were proposed for his own interests, contending that the new constitution will pave the way for a brighter future.



The proposed law gives executive powers to the president and vice presidents while abolishing the post of prime minister, it also lowers the age of candidacy for Parliament from 25 to 18, and it increases the number of parliamentarians from 550 to 600 in accordance with the country's growing population. The number of the Constitutional Court members will also be decreased from 17 to 15.



The same law also proposes to hold general elections every five years, instead of the current four years, and the presidential election will also take place on the same days.



The president will be able to appoint presidential aides and ministers on his or her own, and will also have the right to unseat them. In addition, there will be no "Council of Ministers" but there will be ministers. Moreover, the president will have both the executive power and authority within the limits of the law.



Prime Minister Yıldırım reiterated his thanks to opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and his party for their support. Last month, MHP deputies joined their ruling AK Party colleagues from across the aisle to vote in favor of the constitutional reform package.



"Turkey has also ensured the necessary political consensus for this reform," said the premier.



On Wednesday, Bahçeli cleared up his party's stance on the changes saying, "We are saying yes to the survival of the system, not to a person. We are not saying yes to a party, an ideology, a segment or a thought, but we are saying yes to the continuity of the Turkish Republic."



He also explained that three critical events in recent Turkish political history lie behind his party's support for the constitutional amendment package that will allow the country to switch to a presidential system.



Meanwhile, Turkey's education minister rebuked claims that proposed constitutional changes would significantly increase the power of President Erdoğan. Speaking to reporters, Minister İsmet Yılmaz said that under the current constitution, the actions taken by the president on his own are not subject to judicial review.



"But if the new constitution is adopted, all powers and actions of the president will subject to judicial review. So I ask the citizens, which constitution is more democratic?" he said.



Aside from the change to an executive presidency, other reforms include allowing the president to maintain party political affiliation. There are also changes to Turkey's highest judicial body, which would be renamed while retaining its independence and own budget.



The reform package sets 2019 as the date for Turkey's next presidential and parliamentary elections.