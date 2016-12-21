Workshop produces toys for Aleppo children

Established by Istanbul's Tuzla Municipality, the toy workshop in Tuzla is sending toys to the children of Aleppo. Elementary school students who came together at the workshop have made toys for their peers in Aleppo. Tuzla Mayor Şadi Yazıcı visited the workshop and built toys with the students as well.





Mayor Şadi Yazıcı visited the workshop and built toys with the students, who make toys for Aleppo children who have no time living their childhood from these traumatic environments.



"If we are not able to make children in Aleppo and all over the world live their childhood during a time when traumatic events are taking place, we believe that the future will be more traumatic for them," said Mayor Yazıcı. He said the municipality initiated a project thinking that whether or not they can save these children in Aleppo and other war-torn places around the world who have no time living their childhood from these traumatic environments.



Mayor Yazıcı thanked everybody who contributed to the workshop and said the toys made in the workshop will be sent to the children of Aleppo. "Parents can come to the workshop on the weekends with their children and make toys, raising awareness of children who cannot live their childhood. It is not possible to think of a bright future while there are children who cannot play with toys and live their childhoods. Hence, we believe that children in our district, country and the entire world should play with toys and enjoy their childhoods. Hence, all the toys that are made in this workshop will be sent to the children of Aleppo."



The workshop, which is open seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., is in the service of elementary school children. The workshop also offers programs for parents and children together on the weekends. The programs are supervised by a psychologist and two technical experts.