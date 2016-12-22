Entrepreneurship classes start for Syrian refugees

In 14 cities around Turkey, Syrian refugees are receiving training on entrepreneurship and innovative thinking under a project called "İMECE," initiated by the Habitat Foundation.



In order to help the Syrians join the domestic labor force, these training sessions will continue throughout December with the participation of university students and international attendees.



In the central Konya province, the refugees are taking courses on the basics of entrepreneurship and business opportunities.



"The trainees are learning how to develop innovative business ideas and customer relations as well as information on business law," said Başak Saral, the general coordinator of the Habitat Foundation.



During the courses, they will learn presentation skills and analysis techniques. Aiming to support Syrian refuges and help them find jobs in Turkey or elsewhere, the program is being carried out in collaboration with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).