Kangal dogs in central Turkey undergo gene research to preserve breed

The Kangal, a large, powerful and heavy-boned dog breed, will undergo gene research at a new facility in Turkey's Sivas to better preserve the species.



Offering five-star facilities, the center will be set up on a 10,000 square meter area, where the Kangal dogs will live and receive treatment, if needed.



The facility will have reproduction and research centers, vets, comfortable shelters as well as special recreational areas for visitors, giving them the chance to spend time and learn more about Kangals by taking them for a walk.



Undertaken by the Central Anatolia Development Agency and coordinated by the Veterinary School of Cumhuriyet University, the project aims to realize potential dog tourism opportunities.



Project Coordinator and Assistant Professor at the Cumhuriyet University's Veterinary School, Onur Başbug said the facility will house about 100 Kangals when it opens. The gene research center will be working to make sure of the maintenance of a healthier and better quality breed of dog, while meeting its all basic needs.



Commonly used as livestock guardian against predators, Kangals have the sufficient strength to confront threats to the flock of animals they guard. They generally prefer to intimidate predators but can also take a physical stand if necessary.



In certain cities, Kangals are described as the "Anatolian lion." Although there is some debate about the breed's origin, but is generally thought to be an early mastiff-type. These dogs take their name from Sivas's Kangal district, its most likely origin.



Despite their formidable appearance, these dogs are very protective and loyal to their owners. They are characterized by their solid, pale tan or sabled coat, and a black mask. Kangals live up to 15 years and a full-grown male Kangal can weigh between 50 and 82 kilograms.