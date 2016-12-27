Star Wars' Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack, People magazine reported, citing the family's publicist.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," the statement from family spokesman Simon Halls read. She was 60 years old.



Fisher, who had been in England shooting the third season of the British sitcom "Catastrophe," suffered a heart attack during a flight on Friday from London to Los Angeles. She was met by paramedics and rushed to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Her death came a month after the actress and author made headlines by disclosing that she had a three-month love affair with her "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford 40 years ago.

Fisher revealed the secret to People magazine while promoting her new memoir, "The Princess Diarist," just before it went on sale. The book is based on Fisher's diaries from her time working on the first "Star Wars" movie.

Fisher said the affair started and ended in 1976 during production on the blockbuster sci-fi adventure in which she first appeared as the intrepid Princess Leia. Ford played the maverick space pilot Han Solo.

"It was so intense," Fisher told People. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend." She was 19 and Ford was 33 at the time of the affair.

"How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me? I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind," she wrote of Ford in the memoir, the latest of several books Fisher authored over the years.

Fisher starred as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy (1977-1983), and reprised the role in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." She published her memoir, "The Princess Diarist," in 2016.