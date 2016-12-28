Turkish, Syrian children sociliaze at library on wheels

"Uçan Kütüphane" (The Flying Library), is a project jointly implemented by the Refugees Association, Yuva Association and the German Cultural Center Goethe-Institut, that has brought a mobile library to Istanbul's Sultanbeyli district, which has a high-concentration of Syrian population.



With the help of the Sultanbeyli Municipality, organizers hope the library would act as a meeting point for Turkish and Syrian children, where they can interact through different educational and social events like music, art, theater, circus, cinema, sports and games.



Tijen Togay, the Project Coordinator of Goethe Institut said, "There are Syrian children who cannot attend school and those who have very limited opportunities. We are trying to alleviate this situation and enable children to get an education while having fun. Our projects will help Syrian children rediscover themselves in a country where they are living temporarily. We adopt entertaining educational programs, such as theaters, social circus trainings and music, for our library."



"Being associated with something that displays the determination to fight against cruelty, while the world has turned a blind eye, is something worthy of commendation in its own right. Our great nation, the state and its President have always been beside our Syrian brothers and sisters as well as the oppressed around the world and we will continue to do so," said Mayor of the Sultanbeyli Municipality Hüseyin Keskin.



The project launched its first library in the Turkey's southern province of Mardin and aims to create a supportive environment for underprivileged Syrian children, who can only go to school rarely if at all, as well as Turkish children and to teach them how to live in harmony. A group of trainers and volunteers are offering education to children at the library five days a week.