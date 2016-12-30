Turkey's largest ferryboat ready to set sail on Lake Van

Turkey's largest ferryboat that took around six years to build will enter service on Lake Van on Jan. 15, with expectations of reviving tourism in Turkey's eastern region and trade relations with Iran.



The ferryboat, constructed in eastern Bitlis, will make its way from the town of Tatvan to Van province in around three hours.



Weighing almost 3 tons and extending over 135 meters, the giant ferryboat has the capacity to carry 3,500 tons of freight. Compared to the older ferryboats running on the route the new ferry will be more fuel-efficient and would carry more weight.



The ferryboat was designed keeping tourism in mind, with its modern-looking restaurant, cafe and rooms for passengers with special needs. A second ferryboat with similar features was also under construction and will enter service in April next year.



Lake Van, Turkey's largest, is also a busy route for trade activities between Turkey and Iran. More Iranian tourists were now expected to use the ferryboat which will directly affect the region's tourism potentials. In the first half of this year, Iran was one of the top three countries with the highest number of citizens visiting Turkey.



Last year, around 50,000 Iranians visited the area and tourism professionals expected that number to grow exponentially once the ongoing project comes to an end.