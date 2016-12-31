New law on crowdfunding to fuel Turkish entrepreneurs' growth

Crowdfunding is a popular financial-support platform that serves as a first-seed investment for entrepreneurs. Growing each year by double digits, crowdfunding has reached a $34.4 billion value worldwide. The value of this funding support reached $17.25 billion in the U.S. with an increase of 82 percent in 2015, and $10.54 billion in Asia and $6.48 billion in Europe with a 210 and 98.6 percent increase respectively during the same year. Now crowdfunding will be soon passed into law in Turkey as well. Through crowdfunding support, whose details will be revealed by Capital Market Board (CMB) regulations, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to promote their projects and receive investments online.



Crowdfunding is also a popular solution for social enterprises. For example, the intelligent cane "wewalk," which was developed for visually impaired people in Turkey, has been initiated with the support collected through the "Arıkovan" crowdfunding-support platform.



Turkish entrepreneurs are also interested in popular crowdfunding platforms, such as U.S.-based "Kickstarter." They collect support for the products they present on the platform. "Monument" has increased the Turkish start-up record, which was $80,000 prior to the American "Kickstarter" program, to $700,000. The "monument" project is an excellent consumer-focused device that lets you store and organize all your photos through the cloud.



Similarly, entrepreneurs participating from Turkey are trained, generally in techno parks of universities, before they expand overseas.



Step-by-step guide to crowdfunding



Come up with an idea that can be turned into a product or service.



Form the prototype, target and details of the project.



Explain the project with the help of videos, visual information and reports.



Put across your project to a reliable and CMB-approved platform interested in crowdfunding.



Introduce the project on the platform and open it up to crowdfunding.



Collect support for the project with effective publicity through social media and other media channels.



Move on to the serial production and supply the product to your supporters after reaching the targeted figure.

Turkish gaming entrepreneur seeks crowdfunding online







The Toyji project is also seeking crowdfunding support in the U.S and managed to gain $15,000 in support over 12 days. Cem Nahit Köne, who has been in the game sector for a long time in Turkey, started to take an interest in educational games after his daughter was born. One of the biggest problems that families face today is that children play games on their own and parents lose control over what their children consume on their devices. The developmental and social problems also caused by the afore-mentioned complaints have started attracting the attention of entrepreneurs.

Cem Nahit Köne, Rahim Öner and Can Soylu have reached the final stage of the project in light of the studies conducted on more than 100 students in Bahçeşehir College campuses and their families over the past two years.



Coding for young entrepreneurs







Yapı Kredi is developing the "Code.YapıKredi" program to support software developers and the training of a code-writing generation. With Code.YapıKredi, developers get access to financial technology application-programming interfaces (OpenBankingAPI) and the program will also contribute to the development of the FinTech ecosystem. Thus, anyone who wants to create innovative products or start-ups to meet user needs effectively in the field of FinTech will be supported in accordance with certain criteria.

The program is available to for free to everyone, whatever their age and education, and will offer a special education program covering the stages of code training, financial guidance, incubation, acceleration and investment. The program aims to support participants at all stages of the product development process and provides them with the opportunity to realize their ideas by giving mentoring support to software developers along with code training.