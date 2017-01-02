Restoration, archaeology and museology technologies meet at 'Heritage Istanbul'

The Heritage Istanbul organization, which aims to bring together state-of-the-art technologies applied in Turkey in the fields of restoration, archaeology and museology, will take place at the Hilton Istanbul Convention & Exhibition Center from April 27-29, 2017.



Organized by the Expo International Trade Fairs Inc., Heritage Istanbul Exhibition & Conference, which welcomed more than 6,000 guests last year and in 2016, is planning on becoming an international platform. Academics, institutions and businesses and also related suppliers striving to protect, preserve and hand down the cultural heritage of Turkey to future generations will come together at this event. There will also be conferences and sessions with international guests and presentations on the future vision of the sector.



In addition, workshops moderated by local and foreign doyens of the sector for the sectors' professionals will be organized with an online appointment system, which aims to increase progress in the sector and gather companies, state authorities and local governmental institutions. The B2B business platform will offer the chance to local and foreign guests to hold one-on-one meetings with each other.



Heritage Istanbul is again being organized in order to create new areas and find new ways for progress and development in the sector and is one of the ways of becoming a leading organization in the world on culture heritage. Archaeologist Professor Mehmet Özdağan, chairman of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), Gürsoy Group Board Member Nilgün Olgun and Archaeology and Art Publications President Nezih Başgelen are among the members of the advisory committee.



Supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Turkish Prime Ministry's General Directorate of Foundations, Heritage Istanbul is the gathering point of the leaders of the sectors in relation to cultural heritage in Turkey for the past two years.