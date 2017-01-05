WhiteFest in Mt Uludağ fuses skiing, entertaintment for youth

Turkey's favorite ski resort, Uludağ, will be a hot spot for youth this month and in February as WhiteFest takes over the ski resort with thousands of young people.



Starting on Jan. 15, WhiteFest will host many guests for three periods until Feb. 15. Each year, the youth festival welcomes more than 10,000 university students from over 20 cities. Nearly all the hotels in Uludağ will accommodate festival goers with special discounts.



The youth festival program covers concert performances by Turkey's popular musicians, after ski parties, pop-up shops, a variety of food stalls, workshops and DJ performances.



The first part of the festival will take place from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19 and the two consecutive ones will be from Jan. 22-26 and Feb. 5-9. Additional special discounts will be available throughout the event for festival goers.



Mt. Uludağ in the Turkish province of Bursa offers a top-notch experience for skiers. There are two main skiing zones and 14 lifts are located throughout the hills of Uludağ, while the pistes at the Uludağ Ski Center measure approximately 20 kilometers in length, with separate areas for snowboarding and heli-skiing. What makes Uludağ popular is both its proximity to Istanbul and its vivid nightlife that bustles even on harsh winter nights.



The best time to go skiing in Uludağ begins at the end of December and ends in late March. If you are planning to visit Turkey's biggest and most popular ski resort, remember that advanced booking is recommended during the busy season.