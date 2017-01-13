Don't miss out on Latin-inspired fitness event in Istanbul

Having rapidly grown into one of the most popular fitness dances around the world, including in Turkey, Zumba will be celebrated in a one-day event in Istanbul this Saturday.



Created and choreographed by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto Beto Perez, the Latin dance-inspired workout is increasingly preferred among Turkish women taking evening Zumba dance classes in the city's dance schools.



With the accompaniment of award winning Zumba dance trainers from Carrera Fitness and Spa, the festival will take place at Astoria Shopping Mall in Istanbul's Gayrettepe neighborhood, starting at 5 p.m. The free event will be open to the public, encouraging all to join and learn the energetic dance style and enjoy a calorie-burning dance fitness party.



As it is helpful for physical and psychological well-being, Zumba has attracted many fitness enthusiasts and those trying to lose weight. Combining many elements of fitness including cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, the workout dance can help you burn between 300 and 500 calories in an hour, according to Harvard Health Publications.