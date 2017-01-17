Touch the sky at Palandöken's dining lounge

dining experience has finally arrived in Turkey. A sky lounge has opened its doors at 2,700 meters above sea level in Erzurum's Palandöken Ski resort and promises its guests dinner with a unique landscape view and professional skiers around them.



Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality has developed 60 new projects for the popular ski resorts in Palandöken and Konaklı. Among the projects, the sky lounge named "Küre" (Globe), reminiscent of a spaceport, draws the most attention. The restaurant that meets the needs of skiers and tourists is built 2,700-meters-high on the 3,185-meters-high Ejder Hill, located in the north of eastern Erzurum province's Mount Palandöken.



Built over a pinewood ground, the facility is resistant to sun, snow, cold temperatures and wind. Those who ski and enjoy the landscape day and night will have the chance to watch other skiers and have their meals in a restaurant with a full view of Erzurum.



Built and managed by Ejder A.Ş., an affiliation of the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality, the facility will offer services as a restaurant and cafe once the winter break starts. A steel shell was built over the restaurant, which is resistant to wind as fast as 250 kilometers. The semi-spherical building, referred to as "the success of Turkish engineers," is 20 meters in diameter and 10 meters in height and the cafe section is the first to open its services. The building has 330 square meters of indoor space and is covered by transparent fiberglass brought from Germany. Customers will be transferred from hotels to the 110-guest capacity restaurant with gondolas, chairlifts and snowmobiles.