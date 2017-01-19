'123456' the most common password in 2016, seriously

It seems that users are still resisting the use of creative, safe passwords on the internet, as the most common password in 2016 was "123456" based on a recent study by Keeper Security, a leading password manager and secure digital vault in the U.S. In 2015, the same password was also the most common one used.



For the study, the team scoured 10 million passwords that became public through data breaches that occurred last year. The results clearly show that users heavily rely on very simple, unsafe passwords for their online accounts. The study lists the top 25 most common passwords with 17 percent safeguarding their accounts with "123456." Other most popular passwords on the list are "qwerty," "111111," "password" and "123123."



Urging website operators to take more action on password security, the study team said: "The list of most-frequently used passwords has changed little over the past few years. That means that user education has limits. While it's important for users to be aware of risks, a sizable minority are never going to take the time or effort to protect themselves. IT administrators and website operators must do the job for them."