In historical Istanbul school, students offer cozy home to birds in winter cold

At an Istanbul high school in the city's historical Vefa quarter, the school's garden is home to a myriad of wooden bird houses swinging from tree branches. The students of Vefa High School are designing wooden bird houses to protect birds from the winter cold.



Snowfall and low temperatures have struck Turkey sparing no one, including birds. Small colorful shelters adorn the school's trees, and 80 bird houses have been designed in only two months. In urban-residential areas, birds have a hard time finding proper places to take shelter due to the high buildings and business centers - which often cause birds to change their migration routes.



To revive this old tradition, students have rolled up their sleeves and began to make and paint their own bird houses showing their affection to animals suffering in the cold weather. The students also used recyclable and natural products while designing the nest boxes.



Around 80 volunteer students gathered to form a group and have learned how to make bird houses with the help of their teachers. Ece Saygılar, a student at Vefa High School, said they also share their photos on social media to gain community support. "When they are ready, we hang them on the tree branches," she said. Another student Andaç Dilgen also said that some designed the houses at home, while others spent time in the school's painting studio.



For the project, students are also given training in environmental protection and bird species. Taking breaks in Turkey on their route from central and northeastern Europe or Russia to warmer regions, migratory birds are negatively affected by winter. To help, authorities have been leaving large amounts of bird food in national parks to ensure they don't starve.