Turkish Red Crescent to manufacture children's tents to raise awareness

The Turkish Red Crescent, which manufactures tents to ensure the safety and comfort of disaster victims, has begun to design tents for children as well. Pink and blue tents that are designed for children to play inside are geared for children aged between 3 to 6. The tents will also be used at pre-school institutions.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency correspondent, Mehmet Eyyüp Alper, coordinator of the Turkish Red Crescent's Accommodation System Productions Management, informed that the institution has been working on a tent design for children for over a year.



Alper ensured that they are doing everything they can to make sure the tents are in accordance with health regulations and said, "The tents we designed for children are almost ready. The designs are finalized and we are ready for the tests. Once the tents pass all health regulations, we will introduce them to consumers."



The children's tents are planned to be sold online at www.kizilay.magaza.org.tr and the revenue will be used for the services of the Turkish Red Crescent. Alper said they embarked on this mission to contribute to the Turkish Red Crescent financially and to raise awareness on the institution among children.



Stating that they will put the children's tents up for sale in two colors only, Alper added, "The pink tents that we designed for girls are finished. We are also in process of making blue tents for boys. We have manufactured prototypes to ensure children's safety with the colors, fabrics and interior design. Once we finalize the first set of tents, we can then possibly manufacture children's tents in different colors and prints. We believe that the tents will be a good choice of toys for children aged between 3 to 6. The size of the tents also enables them to be erected inside the house."



According to Alper, the children's tents will act as tools to raise awareness on the Turkish Red Crescent among children in preschool institutions as well.



"The tents are not up for sale yet. We are waiting for the tests to be completed. Since we have a serious mission as the Turkish Red Crescent, we have no luxury to introduce this product to the customer before tests are complete. We are very cautious about introducing a product that ensures children's safety," Alper added.