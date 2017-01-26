Aviculture a luxurious hobby in city of prophets

Aviculture is widespread in the "city of the prophets," Şanlıurfa, especially in homes where pigeon breeding customs have been maintained for centuries. It is not just a fun hobby, but an occupation with its own practices. Indeed, aviculture has influenced the city's architecture throughout its history.



Breeds such as İspir, Bagdadi, Meverdi, Zırhlı and Müsevet are sold by auction at high prices in accordance with their characteristics. In Şanlıurfa, which has coffeehouses where bird breeders gather, animal lovers come together in the historic bazaar in Hasimiye Square to exchange views and chat. They also participate in bird auctions on certain days of the week.





Ömer Belet, 37, a furniture manufacturer who continues the practice of bird breeding he took over from his father, keeps 30 İspir pigeons in a glass-covered, private enclosure built on the roof of his house. To protect the precious birds, he has placed security cameras on the roof. Belet says that he inherited the love of pigeons from his late father, noting that he looked after his father's pigeons when he passed away. He has been taking care of them in his spare time after work, adding that he also breeds birds in pairs, known as "çütlücülük" in his hometown.



Recalling that he had previously been curious about flying birds, but gave up so as not to bother the neighbors, Belet said that he later started taking an interest in breeding pairs, a practice he learned from his father. "Lately, festivals in this field have been organized around the country. When fancy pigeon competitions started, things got better and turned into a wonderful contest," Belet said. "We try to combine genes, to bring two good birds together and get a quality fledgling. There are various pigeon breeds, but İspir is a more notable and precious one, and that's why I only breed İspir."







One of Belet's favorite pigeon is called "Drej." The breeder says this kind of pigeon is rare, and he has refused many offers for the bird. Emphasizing that İspir is an exceptional breed, Belet explained that it combines all the good qualities of a bird: bright red eyes, upright beak, nice feathers and a long, white neck. "That's why it has a distinct beauty and value. Drej was the champion at a festival held recently in İskenderun. One day later, a friend offered me TL 50,000 [$13,085] for the bird. I did not sell it for this price. I had previously valued it at TL 150,000, before the festival, but this is not its value, and I do not think I will sell it," Belet said. He added that if you have an accident in an expensive car, you can get the same if you have money, but when you sell a bird like this for TL 150,000, you cannot find another one even if you have the money.



"For this reason, there is no certain price when it comes to birds. It's a matter of curiosity. If people like it, they will not consider the money. I sold one of its fledglings to a friend for TL 20,000. And that's because he insisted strongly, and I sold it so as not to offend him. Maybe this amount might seem too much, but it is worth it for birds like this. It will be a good bird, he will enjoy feeding it," Belet says.



He notes that he provides his birds with special feed and water and that he takes care of them in a special glass-covered home that allows sunshine in. He regularly heats the room with an electric heater to keep them warm. Belet feeds the pigeons in the morning and evening and is always prompt when it comes to their medication and feeding. He reveals that he puts vinegar in their water to clean their stomachs and feeds them with 15 different kinds of feed.



In winter they heat the rooms, as young birds are particularly sensitive to temperature. Belet explains that they set up heaters in the enclosure, which was built out of glass to allow sunshine in, even for just an hour. "Birds must see the sun while feeding, and the whole room should be exposed to sunlight," he says. Since enthusiastic bird lovers pose a risk to them, bird security is kept at the highest level. Recalling that a friend's birds had been stolen recently, Belet said that it is upsetting both financially and psychologically, as such birds cannot be found ever again. "That's why we provide security with cameras on 24 hours. We have transmitter chips. If something like this happens, we will have a chance to find our birds. I hope we do not have such a situation, but we prioritize our security," said Belet. The bird fancier adds that to him, aviculture is a passion, and he loves each of his birds individually.