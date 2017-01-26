In an eastern Turkish city, street dogs feel warm in special winter apparel

In eastern Bitlis province, where the temperatures have already fallen to nearly minus 20, street animals are experiencing hard times in freezing weather, leading locals to initiate a campaign and save them.



Wearing winter-resistant special apparel, street dogs both living in shelters and outside enjoy the cozy warmth the clothing provide. A sweater or jacket is generally helpful during the cold seasons, especially for street cats and dogs to relieve themselves from the bite of weather.



In the municipal shelter for street dogs, locals and municipal staff are making efforts to take care of around 100 animals, some of which are Siberian huskies and Dalmatian dogs.



Aside from providing food, locals make street dogs wear polar apparel, as many of them freeze at nights. "It is essential to look after them in winter. The shelters are not enough at certain times. We bring the animals blankets, but cold weather coats for dogs are the best," said Dilan Hisar, one of the specialist vets at the shelter. He called all locals to bring street dogs to the shelter so that they can have food and stay, while municipal staff continuously clean away snow at the shelter and regularly serve water and food to the animals.



In other cities in Turkey's east, work for animal protection began months ago with the onset of cold weather. In Muş, dozens of unclaimed animals are looked after at municipal animal rehabilitation centers, while in Erzurum, igloo-style shelters provide a life-line to stray dogs in the snowy weather.