Changemaker platform to provide support for students 'on the hanger'

Sabancı Foundation's "Changemakers," program, which tells the "unique stories of extraordinary people," and contribute towards solutions of different social problems, is set to continue on its eighth season.



The program involves students preparing short videos for the project and sharing them online with the aim of inspiring the audience and increasing their active participation in social development.



The project, "Askıda Ne Var" (What's on the Hanger?) was launched to support university students trying to improve themselves throughout their studies. The program also aims to encourage students to socialize and share their experiences.



A young entrepreneur, Oğuzhan Canım launched the online social enterprise in 2012 with a group of volunteers in order to support the personal development of university students during their educational lives. The platform they called "What's on the Hanger?" provides meals, clothing, tickets to theater, concert, or the movies, books, as well as opportunities to study abroad, all free of charge.



The platform has thousands of volunteers and supporters. Many actors and actresses, pop musicians, and numerous corporate firms, who believe in the social benefits of the platform, provide the much needed support.



For those who would like to contribute to the efforts can follow the guidelines on the platform's official website to provide meals, products and services to those in need.



Meanwhile, students, by simply registering on the website with a certificate, can benefit from the products and services. What's more, all university students have the right to use the platform on a daily basis.



While the students lucky enough to be the first ones to visit the page can gobble up all the food on the hanger, students have to go to the relevant page to join the campaign for products and services like clothes, books and tickets.



So far, "What's on the Hanger?" has supported around 250,000 university students and the program is constantly looking for new ways to improve.



In addition to providing products and services to students free of charge, the program has also opened doors to different worlds. Many students have been able to pursue their dreams, thanks to the platform.