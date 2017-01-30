Uşak carpets regain historic fame

Weaving looms are winding up again in Uşak, a western Turkish city, where Europe's most famous carpets were once woven. Uşak carpets, which decorated the floors of European palaces in the 14th and 15th centuries with their unique patterns, dense weaving, colors and warping characteristics, are regaining fame with increasing interest.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Nurullah Cahan, the mayor of Uşak, said Uşak carpets are the city's most important cultural heritage.



Cahan said the carpets are woven in a centuries-old tradition in a 170-year-old mansion, Dokur Evi, which has been recently renovated, and added that they presented 19 meter square medallion-patterned carpet woven in Dokur Evi to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a gift. Cahan added that they have been receiving orders from different cities in Turkey after the carpet took its place in the Presidential Palace and have been working hard to meet the increasing demand.







"It was a pleasure for us that a carpet that was meticulously woven in our city was on display in the Presidential Palace. Then, our president gave an Uşak carpet to Tanzanian President Joseph Magufuli as a gift, which was an honor for all of us. Now, our carpets are regaining their fame thanks to our president's support," he said.



Ayşe Ceren Uçar, who is in charge of Uşak Municipality Dokur Evi, said the carpet that was put on display in the Presidential Palace was woven by six people over three months. Uçar added that it has 10 colors and 1,662,000 knots, signifying the biggest carpet they have ever woven.



Emphasizing that the medallion pattern represents eternity, Uçar added that they have woven 400 carpets of different sizes so far.



Uçar said the carpet given to Tanzanian President Magufuli has a star pattern and is made of madder. "We have sent our carpets to many countries, including the U.S., France, Britain and Germany, but it was the first time that an Uşak carpet reached an African country," she said.







Uçar added that women weave carpets all day in Dokur Evi.



"Uşak carpets are different from other carpets in terms of their patterns, number of knots and warping characteristics. Special knot techniques such as a double knot or tie knot are used in these carpets. This special technique increases the quality of the carpets. Uşak carpets are known for their unique patterns, such as stars, medallions and chintemani. All carpets are made of madder and we use nearly 25 different motifs," she said.



Güneş Tunç, one of the women who wove the carpet that was put on display in the Presidential Palace, said they worked on it for three months and they are happy that it received widespread appreciation.