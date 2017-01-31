Jarablus becomes safe haven for victims of relentless war

The north Syrian town of Jarablus, which was cleared from Daesh by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by the Turkish military as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, became a meeting point for those who left their homes for security reasons.



Thanks to the operation, which has been run by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and Coalition Air Forces against terror threats in northern Syria, the city has now a population of more than 30,000, which before was 3,500, and is now embracing the victims' families. Those who fled to Jarablus from blockaded towns with the help of Turkey and other countries now enjoy a normal life in the city.



Children are also trying to recover from the horror and anxiety, leaving those difficult days behind with opportunities and a new environment provided to them. They are now able play games in the tent city after a long time, which was built in an old stadium by The Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Migration Management Directorate. They are also very happy to be able to continue their education at Ahmet Selim Mulla High School, which started to operate a few months ago.The children, who try to forget the war environment they witnessed, expressed their gratitude to Turkey, which provided them with various opportunities. They sometimes shout slogans in Arabic in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency, 12-year-old Huzeyfe Talip, who fled to Jarablus from Aleppo with his family, said he lost his dad in an air attack carried out by the Syrian regime and came to Jarablus with his mother and three siblings.



"Thank God, we are safe here. We had such difficult times in Aleppo by constantly running to somewhere else because of attacks by the Syrian regime. We were finally able to come here with my mother and siblings. We are happy here because we don't hear bombs and don't live under the war anymore," he said.



Another child, who left his father in Aleppo last year, İbrahim Celal, 10, also said he is trying to forget the bad marks of the war by playing games.



"The war is very fierce in Aleppo. When my mother heard the jets, she was hiding us under the steps to protect us. Thank God, we left there and we are safe here. I love here and I can play games with my friends. May God bless Turkey," he said.



Abdul El Melik, 9, who fled persecution from Daesh in al-Bab and came to Jarablus, said after they left the city his father joined the FSA to fight terrorists. El Melik also added that they pray for Turkey in its support for Syrian people.



"Daesh was very ruthless against us. One night, my father put us in the back of a car, covered us with a tent and we managed to come here. We couldn't even find a piece of bread because of the war in al-Bab. Thank God, we are here and are happy. We have our food, drink and we go to school. May God bless those who helped us," he said.