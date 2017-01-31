Skiers ready for world championship in Erzincan

With an altitude of more than 2,900 meters, Mt. Ergan in the eastern province of Erzincan will be the main venue for the upcoming World Mountain Skiing Championship scheduled to take place from Feb. 11-12.



Composed of 18 sportsmen including six women, the national mountain skiing team continues their training at Mt. Ergan climbing center. Prior to the upcoming championship, the team has already climbed to Mt. Süphan for another training session. Rising between Adilcevaz-Erçiş and Patnos to the north of Lake Van, Mt. Süphan is an inactive volcano and the third-highest point in Anatolia with a snowcapped peak. The most interesting climbs to Mt. Süphan are commenced from its eastern side.



The championship's Turkey edition took place at Mt. Ergan in early January. Working hard for the upcoming championship, the national team has been camping at the highlands on Mt. Süphan. Adem Gül, the head of Süphan Nature Sports Association (SUPHANDOSD), said the number of participants for the championship is higher than in previous years but the region's freezing temperatures are making training difficult.



Among the team, there was a newlywed couple who enjoyed their honeymoon on Mt. Süphan during the training. "It was quite exciting to celebrate our honeymoon there," said Deniz Yulcu.