Turkish car dealer in Germany to put up Trump’s former Mercedes for sale on internet

A Turkish car dealer residing in Waghaeusel, a German town in Karlsruhe, will soon put up U.S. President Donald Trump's 1987 model Mercedes for sale on the internet.

Having worked as a serviceman and running a classic automobile gallery for years in Germany, Abdülkadir Fırat Baz, 63, purchased Trump's Mercedes Benz 560 SL of the W 107 series four years ago in New York through another luxury car dealer. The car's registration papers show it was purchased by the U.S. president in 1987.

Running his auto gallery with his son, Barış Baz, Abdülkadir Baz said he bought the car for 40,000 euros. Baz and his son are restoring the car and the repairs have cost about 20,000 euros. Baz said the car's popularity boomed after Trump won the presidency, adding that there is already a high demand for the car.

Baz said the car was mostly used by Trump's former spouse, Ivana Trump. "The car's mechanics are in quite good condition and it was not worn out much when I purchased it. I assume the Trump family used it mainly for pleasure," he said. Together with his son, Baz is doing the final touches on the car, which will be soon available for purchase.

In his auto gallery Baz has around 30 classic automobiles. After working as a serviceman for more than 40 years, he moved to the auto industry and started his own business in 2005.