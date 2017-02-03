Istanbul wedding fair to attract soon-to-be married couples

For most soon-to-be married couples, the big day arrives only after a long checklist of wedding preparations and a lot of stress. To the relief of many of those couples a wedding fair, "Evlilik Dünyası" (The World of Marriage), is set to open its doors to visitors today at Istanbul's Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center.



The three-day fair will offer everything needed for a perfect wedding day, from bridal dresses to travel agencies for honeymoon plans, as well wedding planners and accessory firms, all under one roof.



In Turkey, where more than 500,000 people get married annually, the wedding industry is a big business, reaching almost $12 million. Likewise, wedding fairs prove very helpful to couples looking to tie the knot as it facilitates almost everything needed for the wedding day in one place.



More than 130 companies from different lines of business in the wedding sector will be at the congress center, offering discounts and alternatives for couples.



Today, bridal dress collections will be unveiled in a runway show, followed by a collection for grooms in the evening. The wedding dress collections will be on display until Feb. 5, the last day of the fair, at the fair venue.



Couples can also find invitation card designers, while one of the sections at the fair will be allocated for home decor. The fair is celebrating its 15th year and has been attracting thousands of visitors ever since.