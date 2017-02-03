Turkey's very own deaf dancer troupe reflects music rhythms through senses

While watching a performance, dancers take over the floor, jumping or leaping along with the music being played. For deaf dancers, keeping up with the music technically appears impossible. A group of deaf dancers from Turkey's western İzmir and Manisa cities has proven that wrong.



Almost 50 deaf people are performing dances and creating choreography by memorizing the sound vibrations that come out from special speakers. With the help of volunteer dance trainers, the deaf dance group "Kalbimizin Ritmi"(The Rhythm of Our Hearts) includes women and men with hearing loss aged between 16 and 45.



Founded by twin sisters Özge Göbel and Müge Göbel eight years ago in İzmir, the dance group has performed at various events so far. They also perform songs with sign language during their shows.



Deaf dancers feel the rhythm of the music, which they have never heard, by touching the speakers, and their dance shows attract viewers. Dancers memorize the rhythms they feel and then create choreography with the Göbel Sisters.



The sisters said they saw a couple of students outside a school for the hearing-impaired in Karşıyaka. They went inside the school and met with the students and their instructors. This was when their interest in sign language began.



Müge Göbel said she and her sister wanted to do something that will make an impact on deaf people's lives. "These people want to be fully integrated into society. What we are doing is voluntary work. They reflect the rhythms from their heart," Göbel said.



Her sister Özge continued: "We do not want our dance troupe to perform only during special days for disabled people. We want these dancers to become professionals and turn this hobby into a profession with which they can earn a living."



Kardelen Tatar, one of the members of the dance troupe, said she is very happy and loves her instructors, adding that they want people to become aware of the amazing work they are accomplishing.