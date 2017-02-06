Turkey's endemic flora huge market for medicinal, cosmetic use

As the largest producer and exporter of thyme in the world, Turkey has an aromatic plant industry with huge growth potential, boasting more than 3,000 endemic plants grown for a multitude of different uses.



Natural herbs and plants have been used since ancient times for therapeutic, religious, cosmetic, nutritional, and beautification purposes, leaving their mark on the history of humanity, ancient civilizations and cultures around the world.



Ranked among the top 20 of the more than 100 aromatic plant-exporting countries in the world in terms of export volume, Turkey's aromatic plant industry includes rich flora with big potential for the food industry as well as the cosmetic and perfume industry. Considering that four out of five of the world population still greatly benefit from traditional medicinal plants, while four out of five of the world population still benefit immensely from the benefits of traditional, medicinal plants, Turkey exported roughly $56 million worth of thyme in 2015, to more than 60 countries worldwide; namely, the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Africa and the Netherlands.



The country's trade volume in the domestic aromatic plant market is estimated to have a potential worth of $25 billion. On the other hand, the bay leaf follows thyme as the second most widely exported aromatic plant in Turkey, followed by fennel, cumin and cilantro.