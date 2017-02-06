You will soon take a selfie instead of typing your bank password

Today, all tech giants are designing smartphones that make users' lives easier and soon they will have to attach greater importance to "selfies." A recent study by Sony Mobile on the future of selfies shows consumers are already willing to bring selfies to a new dimension by using them as a tool for banking, shopping and healthcare purposes.



Working with futurologist Dr. Ian Pearson, Sony Mobile explored a number of sectors likely to incorporate smartphone photography and selfies as a technological function in the future.



Based on a survey including almost 6,500 consumers from different countries, the report demonstrates that more than a third of consumers would feel more secure if banks used selfies as passwords, while more than a quarter would prefer to see their general practitioner via selfie or video call than in-person.



"The results clearly show that selfies are well on their way to transitioning from frivolous fad to technological phenomenon, and provide food for thought to a number of industries. The potential is huge and it will be exciting to watch this unfold over the coming years," Dr. Ian Pearson said.



Consumers say they are ready to embrace selfies in a number of instances like taking 3D full body pictures for made-to-measure clothes or as social currency, which means they can pay for entry to the cinema or a tourist attraction through a selfie.



Another feature can be incorporating selfies with artificial intelligence to capture body monitoring or building "selfie-coasters" at theme parks that allow adrenaline junkies to capture their experience on the latest rides. "The project has given us a real sense of how selfies have evolved and why they could be set to transform so many different sectors," said Michio Maruhashi, head of marketing strategy at Sony Mobile.