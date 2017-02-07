‘The Simpsons’ have done it again! The show predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance in 2012

From predicting Donald Trump's presidency way back in 2000 to video phones, The Simpsons has gained quite a bit of reputation for predicting world events.

In the latest turn of events, The Simpsons added another 'spot on' prediction to its arsenal: Lady Gaga's performance at the Super Bowl LI's Pepsi Half Time Show.

Although the animated series didn't manage to predict Gaga's actual performance to a t, fans and social media users were quick to point out the similarities between the musical performance and a Simpsons episode.

Just this Sunday, Lady Gaga herself donned a metallic custom jumpsuit by Atelier Versace while she flew down from the roof of the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas for the Super Bowl.

If we go five years back to 2012, more precisely to the season 23 finale of the Simpsons, we can see that the show imagined a Lady Gaga concert in Springfield that looked eerily similar to her halftime performance this year.

In the episode called "Lisa Goes Gaga," the pop star puts on quite a show for the people of Springfield; flying over the crowd in a harness and through the air all the while wearing a flashy suit.

The fire-shooting brassiere in the episode might have been a little too Katy Perry-esque to be honest, but the show was pretty much spot on with Gaga's aereal stunt.

And one Twitter user perfectly captured the uncanny resemblance:

Well, who knows what the future holds, but maybe we should keep a closes eye on he Simpsons and its 'psyhic' writers.