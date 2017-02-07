Turkish women opt for fitness products in online shopping

Online shopping behaviors tell a lot about rising consumption trends and for Turkish women and men, health and fitness products are the most consumed, according to a survey by Hepsiburada.com, a leading online shopping platform in Turkey.



Many Turkish men and women clicked the fitness category to buy body building products like dumbbells while female customers choose pilates items. Last year, eight out of 10 products that female customers bought were pilates products.



Popular pilates instructor Ebru Şallı's pilates course videos were among the best sellers. With child and adolescent obesity rising rapidly in Turkey, it is understandable why more people prefer fitness products to stay fit or lose weight. There are around 3 million obese patients in Turkey, 1.8 million are composed of children up to 18.



Personal care products follow the fitness category, showing Turkish consumers are becoming more conscious about their well-being. The products for beauty and hair care were on the rise among female consumers.



Turkish consumers have also remained smartphone addicts last year as smartphones and accessories were the two best selling products online in the technology category. Special discount days like Black Friday on Nov. 25 was also the time that online shoppers head to shop on the internet.