Sarıkamış Ski Center comes into vogue with off-road snow driving shows

A rapidly developing ski resort in Turkey's eastern province of Kars, Sarıkamış Ski Center is getting ready to host a winter sports festival, starting next week.



During the three-day festival set to begin on Feb. 17, professional and amateur sportsmen will take place in a sledge competition, various ski and snowboard shows, and an off-road snow driving.



A number of additional events like snow sculpture making and children's activities will be available until Feb. 19. The festival will take place with the support of the Sarıkamış Municipality and Serhat Development Agency (SERKA).



With crystal snow on its tracks, Sarıkamış is an ideal skiing destination surrounded by yellow pine forests that block the wind. The prime time to ski in Sarıkamış starts in December and lasts until April, making it the place with the longest open availability in Turkey.



There are three chairlifts and ski runs spanning 12 kilometers. The Sarıkamış Ski Center is not just for professional skiers but it is equally enjoyable for those looking for a winter holiday with a historic atmosphere. Sarıkamış is also a perfect spot for skiing lessons for beginners.



The ski areas in Sarıkamış are 2,100 meters to 2,634 meters above sea level and snow can reach up to 2 meters.