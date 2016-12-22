At least 10 killed in Daesh car bombings near Mosul

Conflicting reports regarding a series of car bombings near Iraq's northern city of Mosul have emerged indicating that at least 10 people were killed and dozens were wounded on Thursday.

According to dpa, at least 19 people were killed, including nine volunteer security forces, and 52 wounded, while Reuters stated that at least two civilians were killed and 20 others wounded during the attacks.

The blasts inflicted severe damage to the market and Iraqi forces imposed a curfew in the area.

The Daesh terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Thursday's attack was one of the largest seen in the city since Iraqi forces wrested control of some 40 districts of eastern Mosul from Daesh.

Kokejli was among the areas liberated from Daesh as part of the operation launched mid-October by joint Iraqi forces, supported by US-led alliance air cover, to dislodge the terrorist group from Mosul.

More than 100,000 people have been displaced since the battle for Mosul began more than two months ago, but the Iraqi government has encouraged civilians to stay in their homes if possible.

This keeps the number of people from fleeing from reaching the catastrophic proportions estimated by some aid organizations before the Mosul operation began, but also exposes civilians to significantly more danger than they would face if they moved to camps.

Iraq's elite counter-terrorism service punched into Mosul from the east, but progress has since slowed and the battle is far from over.

Forces that made a long advance toward Mosul on the southern front have yet to enter the city, as have those on the northern side.

The immediate area around western Mosul remains open on the ground, though forces from pro-government paramilitary groups have advanced close to the town of Tal Afar, between Mosul and the Syrian border.

