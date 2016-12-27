Israel, US relations in tatters after UN anti-settlement vote

The Israeli government's furious reaction to the U.N. Security Council's adoption of a resolution opposing Jewish settlements in occupied territory has underscored the bitter dispute with the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "nasty" language in the aftermath of a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity is "unacceptable," a former U.S. diplomat said yesterday.



"The language being used against the president of the U.S. is itself unprecedented, and it really should not be language that an ally uses with an ally, however angry someone is," Dan Kurtzer, who served as U.S. ambassador to Israel under former president George W. Bush, told Israeli radio.



In a series of statements, Netanyahu has criticized the Obama administration for letting Resolution 2334 pass Friday by abstaining, using unprecedented language that has turned a policy disagreement into a personal vendetta.



"From the information that we have, we have no doubt that the Obama administration initiated it, stood behind it, coordinated on the wording and demanded that it be passed," Netanyahu told his Cabinet on Sunday.



Prime Minister Netanyahu insists that there is nothing wrong with his controversial policy of building Jewish towns in occupied areas that the Palestinians, with overwhelming world support, claim for their state. But Friday's U.N. rebuke was a stark reminder that the rest of the world considers it a crime. The embattled leader is now placing his hopes in the incoming administration of Donald Trump, which is shaping up as the first major player to embrace Israel's nationalist right and its West Bank settlements.



The U.S.-Israeli relations have deteriorated after Israel announced its plans to build hundreds of new settlement homes deep in the West Bank early October. The move came after Obama approved a $38 billion Israeli military aid package and attended former president Shimon Peres's funeral in Jerusalem. Israel has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the 1967 Middle East war. There are now 350,000 Jewish settlers living in the West Bank and 250,000 in East Jerusalem. The Palestinian population of the West Bank is about 2.8 million, while around 300,000 live in East Jerusalem.



The U.N. Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution that condemns Israeli settlement building in the Palestinian Territories and called on Israel to halt it, with 14 votes in favor and one abstention by Washington.



Netanyahu has taken a slew of actions in response to what his office described as a "shameful" and "absurd" resolution. He cancelled a visit by his Ukrainian counterpart, asked the Foreign Ministry to re-evaluate relations with U.N. institutions and summoned the current U.S. ambassador to Israel. The envoys of all the member states that had voted for the resolution were summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday, which was Christmas Day. Channel Two reported Sunday that Netanyahu is reaching out to the Trump administration and fears the current U.S. leadership is planning additional moves before Jan. 20.



In a striking departure from the past policy of incumbent presidents waiting on the sidelines, Trump tried to scuttle the resolution and called for a U.S. veto. After the vote, Trump vowed that "things will be different after Jan. 20."



Critically, he has appointed an outspoken supporter and donor to the settlements, his longtime attorney David Friedman, as ambassador to Israel. And aides say Trump is serious about a promise to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which even many Israelis fear could spark violence. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, home to sensitive religious sites, as the capital of the future state to which they aspire. After Friday's vote, Netanyahu's office said he looked forward to working with Trump "to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution."