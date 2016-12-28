Jordan condemns five Daesh members to death

Jordan's official news agency says the State Security Court has sentenced five alleged members of the Daesh terrorist group to death by hanging.

The Petra news agency said Wednesday that 15 other alleged Daesh members were given sentences ranging from three to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

The report says the 20 militants were convicted of killing a policeman, planning and practicing terrorist actions, manufacturing explosives, possessing weapons and promoting terrorist ideas.

The convicted Daesh members were arrested in a raid on their hideout in the city of Irbid in March. Seven militants and a Jordanian police officer were killed in the raid.

Jordan is part of the US-led military coalition against Daesh and has carried out air strikes targeting the extremist group.

It also hosts coalition troops on its territory.In total, the kingdom has been hit by four attacks this year, including a suicide attack in June that killed seven guards near the border with Syria that was also claimed by Daesh.