Hamas to participate in planned Palestinian National Council meeting

Hamas announced Wednesday it would take part in a preparatory meeting in advance of an upcoming session of the Palestinian National Council (PNC).

"In order to implement a consensus agreement, strengthen unity among Palestinian groups and end disunity, [Hamas] decided to attend the meeting to be held on Jan. 10-11 in Lebanese capital Beirut," according to a written statement by the Palestinian resistance movement.

The invitation came from PNC's President Salim al-Za'nun, the statement said.

The last two sessions of the PNC -- which functions as a parliament for the PLO -- were held in the Gaza Strip and Ramallah in 1996 and 2009, respectively.

PNC's executive board members consist from several Palestinian groups except Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Organization.