At least 3 dead, 15 injured after truck rams into soldiers in Jerusalem

Israeli police say a truck has rammed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the truck veered off course Sunday and struck a group of soldiers who had just disembarked from a bus. She said the attacker has been killed.

Israel's rescue service MDA said at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically.

"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," Samri said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were "strewn on the street". The radio said the driver of the vehicle was shot.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said some 15 people were hurt and at least two were seriously injured.
