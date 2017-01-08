At least 3 dead, 15 injured after truck rams into soldiers in Jerusalem

Israeli police say a truck has rammed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem.
Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the truck veered off course Sunday and struck a group of soldiers who had just disembarked from a bus. She said the attacker has been killed.
Israel's rescue service MDA said at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically."It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," Samri said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were "strewn on the street". The radio said the driver of the vehicle was shot.