US embassy in Jerusalem would hurt peace, Palestinian president says

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that if U.S. president-elect Donald Trump goes through with plans to transfer Washington's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem it will hurt the peace process.



"We are waiting to see if it happens. If it does it will not help peace and we hope it does not happen," Abbas told reporters minutes after discussing the Middle East situation with Pope Francis, Reuters reported.



During his visit to Rome, Abbas is also set to meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, the PLO said.



The Vatican City has officially recognized Palestine as a sovereign state and the Pope previously referred to Abbas as an "angel of peace" during a May 2015 visit to Rome, the DPA reported.



The visit comes as diplomats from the Middle East prepare to take part in a peace conference in Paris on Sunday.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received an invitation from Abbas to discuss the outcome of the conference in Paris, although he has not yet confirmed a timing for a trip to the French capital.