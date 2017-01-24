US: 'No decisions' on embassy move to Jerusalem

There have been "no decisions" on the relocation of Washington's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the White House said Monday.

Talks to move the diplomatic headquarters are in their "very early stages", spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

The comments appear to downplay pledges by then candidate Donald Trump's who said he would move the embassy.

At the time, the Obama administration warned that moving the building would be "not constructive" to peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

Both want the city that is holy to all three faiths as their capital.

Republican lawmakers introduced legislation earlier this month to relocate the embassy and recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The bill is still winding its way through the Senate.