Wave of settlement expansion continues with 153 East Jerusalem settler homes

Israeli officials gave final approval Thursday to 153 east Jerusalem settler homes, the deputy mayor said, adding to a sharp increase in such projects since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.



Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman told AFP that the approvals by a city planning committee were among those held up due to pressure from former U.S. president Barack Obama's administration.



Turgeman said developers "could start building from tomorrow." Following Trump's inauguration, Turgeman spoke of plans for some 11,000 homes in process for annexed east Jerusalem.



"I'm going to deliver permits for thousands of homes in Jerusalem in the coming months," Turgeman said.



Thursday's approvals were for the settlement neighbourhood of Gilo.



Israel has announced a major settlement expansion in the days following Trump's January 20 inauguration.



On Sunday, Jerusalem's municipality approved the construction of 566 new settlement units in East Jerusalem. The plans, approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, mark the largest recent announcement of settlement building by Israel. "We are building and will continue to build," Netanyahu said in the statement.



Two days later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the construction of 2,500 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank, according to a statement issued by his office on Tuesday.



Trump has pledged strong support for Israel, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has moved quickly to take advantage. In a telling break with the Obama administration, Trump's White House has not condemned Israel's settlement expansion. The announcements have deeply concerned those seeking to salvage a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Obama's administration, like much of the world, warned that settlement expansion was gradually eating away at prospects for a two-state solution.



The Settlements are viewed by much of the world as illegal and a major stumbling block to peace efforts as they are built on land the Palestinians see as part of their future state.



"This decision is a challenge and provocation and disregard for the Arab world and the international community and requires a real and serious position from the entire world," he said. Trump is widely expected to be more sympathetic to Israel's settlement policies than the fiercely critical Obama administration, and has also vowed to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.



Israel's nationalist government has welcomed the prospective change in policy, but it also risks igniting Palestinian and even regional unrest.



The Palestinians want the West Bank as well as the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 war — as part of their hoped-for state. They, along with much of the international community, view the Israeli settlements as illegal. Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the latest settlement plans, saying they would hurt peace hopes and "promote extremism and terrorism."



Meanwhile, the international community continued to condemn the Israeli announcement over the new settler homes in the occupied Palestinian territory saying that it would "further seriously undermine" prospects for two-state solution. Mogherini said settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal under international law.



The Russian Foreign Ministry described Israel's recent decision to build a host of new Jewish-only housing units in the occupied West Bank as "illegal"." In accordance with international law, this decision by Israel is illegal," the ministry said in a statement.