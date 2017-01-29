Iran warns of retaliation after Trump travel ban

As a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest ban on the entry of citizens from seven countries, including Iran, Tehran said Saturday it might ban Americans from entering Iran, according to media reports.

Until the U.S. ban is lifted, Iran decided "to respond in kind after the insulting decision of the United States concerning Iranian nationals," the Dawn newspaper said, quoting the Iranian foreign ministry's statement reportedly carried by the state television.

The statement comes one day after Trump signed an executive order to temporarily ban travelers from seven countries, including Iran, into the U.S.

"Iran's foreign ministry called the decision 'illegal, illogical and contrary to international rules'," the news report said.

Meanwhile, the French President Francois Hollande urged the European countries to stand united against Trump.

Speaking after a summit of southern European countries in Portugal's capital, Hollande said that the EU countries should stick to their principles and defend their interests.

Hollande said that they should engage in discussions with the U.S. and that sometimes Europe should be "very firm".

"There is a current drawback [against Trump]. Europe should be more united and stronger in order to guarantee the values of democracy."

Last week, Hollande said that the EU did not need advice from outsiders, in a harsh response to Trump's remarks over the weekend. Trump had told London's Sunday Times that NATO was "obsolete" and the EU would eventually break apart.