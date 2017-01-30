41 al-Qaida militants, 16 civilians dead in US raid in Yemen

A US raid in Yemen killed at least 41 suspected Al-Qaeda militants and 16 civilians yesterday, an official said, in what would be America's first military action in the country under President Donald Trump.



Eight women and eight children were among those killed in the dawn raid in Yakla district, in the central province of Baida, said the provincial official, who did not want to be named, and tribal sources. Sources in the region said the raid targeted the houses of three tribal chiefs linked to Al-Qaida.



The provincial official said Apache helicopters also struck a school, a mosque and a medical facility which were all used by Al-Qaida militants. Other sources spoke of US commandos taking part in the operation, but it was not possible to verify the information.



The three prominent tribal figures killed in the attack were identified as brothers Abdulraouf and Sultan al-Zahab and Saif Alawai al-Jawfi, the official and other sources said. They were known for their strong links to Al-Qaida, the sources said.



The military operation is the first to be attributed to the United States against al-Qaida in Yemen since Trump took office on January 20. Under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, the United States stepped up its use of drone strikes against suspected militants in Yemen, as well as other countries including Afghanistan.



Yemen is of critical importance to the U.S. as the country is home to one of America's biggest enemies: Al-Qaida, as well as its deadliest franchise, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which orchestrated numerous high-profile terror attacks, including the Charlie Hedbo massacre in Paris, France. Since 2012, the U.S. has launched counterterror airstrikes and operations against radical militants as part of the U.S. national security policy. The U.S.'s "targeted-killing policy" and other practices by the Obama administration have raised serious concerns regarding the rule of law, war crimes and the human cost of the U.S. security policy in Yemen.



On Jan. 14, the Pentagon announced the killing of a senior Al-Qaeda operative in Baida the week before in an air strike.



Al-Qaida and the Daesh terrorist group have exploited a power vacuum created by the two-year-old conflict in Yemen between the government and Shiite Houthi rebels, especially in the country's south and southeast.



Baida province is mostly controlled by the Houthis, but Yakla is ruled by the tribes, and has at least two training bases for Al-Qaeda, local sources said.



The conflict in Yemen has killed more than 7,400 people since a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened to support Hadi in March 2015, according to the World Health Organization. But UN humanitarian coordinator Jamie McGoldrick said last week that as many as 10,000 civilians may have died.