   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES
Close

British Parliament launches 'fake news' inquiry over threat to democracy

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONDON
Published

A British parliamentary committee is launching an inquiry into the spreading "fake news" phenomenon.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee probe begins Monday. It will study "the widespread dissemination, through social media and the Internet" of phony news stories.

Committee chairman Damian Collins says the trend is a "threat to democracy" that undermines public confidence in the media.

He called on major tech companies to do more to prevent the spread of fake news on their platforms.

Concerns about bogus stories have risen since the U.S. presidential election, during which fake news stories garnered wide attention.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari plans to meet the U.S. ambassador...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS