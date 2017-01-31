   
Iraq will not retaliate against Trump's travel ban, PM Abadi says

Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi speaks to reporters after a meeting with the top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in the Shiite holy city of Najaf, south of Baghdad, October 20, 2014. (REUTERS Photo)
Iraq will not retaliate to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban against Iraqi nationals because it does not want to lose Washington's cooperation in the war on Daesh, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday.

When asked at a news conference if he would act on the Iraqi parliament's vote in favor of retaliation, Abadi said: "We will not do anything of the sort."

"We are studying (possible) decisions but we are in a battle and we don't want to harm the national interest," he added.

The United States provides critical air and ground support to Iraqi troops fighting the militants who overran a third of Iraq in 2014. More than 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed in Iraq.

President Donald Trump on Friday temporarily banned entry to the U.S. entry for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

