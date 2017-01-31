Israel steps up efforts to legalize settlement outposts in West Bank

Israel's parliament began discussions yesterday on the final adoption of a bill retroactively legalizing thousands of homes on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank. The text has alarmed the international community and supporters of an independent Palestinian state.



Passage of the legislation, backed by the right-wing government and condemned by Palestinians as a blow to statehood hopes, may be largely symbolic, however, as it goes against Israeli Supreme Court rulings on property rights. Critics and some legal experts say it will not survive judicial challenges.



Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had privately opposed the bill, which won preliminary parliamentary approval in November amid international denunciations and speculation in Israel it would subsequently die a quiet death in committee. But the far-right Jewish Home party, a member of the governing coalition looking to draw voters from the traditional base of Netanyahu's Likud, pressed to revive the legislation.



International law considers all Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, illegal and they are seen as a major obstacle to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.



Following Donald Trump's inauguration, Netanyahu, who leads what is considered to be the most right-wing government in Israeli history, has greenlighted thousands of new settlement homes in the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem.



Trump has indicated he will be far more supportive of Israeli settlement building than his predecessor Barack Obama, who criticized them throughout his premiership. The proposal debated Monday was approved by parliament for the first time in early December.



At the time Netanyahu suggested the proposal be shelved until Trump took over, according to media reports which the government has not denied.



While the measure seems certain to stoke further international condemnation of Israeli settlement policies - the Obama White House described the first vote two months ago as "troubling" - Netanyahu could get a more muted response from Republican President Donald Trump. An Israeli announcement last week of plans for 2,500 more settlement homes in the West Bank caused no discernable waves with the new U.S. administration, whose spokesman responded to by describing Israel as a "huge ally".



The government sought parliamentary approval of the bill despite Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's description of it as unconstitutional and in breach of international law since it allows the expropriation of private land in territory Israel seized in the 1967 Middle East war.



The homes covered by the legislation are in outposts built deep in the West Bank without Israeli government approval.



The new law would allow settlers to hold on to land if, as stated by the bill, they "innocently" took it - ostensibly without knowing the tracts were owned by Palestinians - or if homes were built there at the state's instruction. Palestinian owners would receive financial compensation from Israel.



Supporters say it will enable thousands of settlers to live without fear their homes could be demolished at the order of courts responding to petitions by Palestinians or Israeli anti-settlement organizations. Palestinians see it as a land grab.